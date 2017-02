- The Timberwolves have announced Guard Zach LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee during a 116-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons Friday night and will miss the rest of the season.

The team says the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion and 2016 Rising Stars Game MVP had an MRI at the Mayo Clinic this morning where he learned the news. He will have surgery at a to be determined date.

This season, LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game.