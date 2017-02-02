Wild's 2014 top pick Alex Tuch to make NHL debut

- Alex Tuch is ready to make his NHL debut. The Minnesota Wild has recalled Tuch from the AHL Iowa Wild on Thursday, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced. The 20-year-old forward was the team’s first round draft pick in 2014.

Tuch has 22 points in 34 games during his rookie season with Iowa, including 6 points in his last 4 games. The 6’4, 217-pound native of Syracuse, New York represented the Iowa Wild at the AHL All-Star Classic, collecting 3 points in a Central Division win.

Tuch had 62 points in 77 games during two seasons at Boston College. He tallied 34 points in 40 games as a sophomore, leading BC to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Alex Tuch will wear jersey No. 53 with the Wild.

AMAZING GOAL: Alex Tuch wasted no time impressing Wild fans with a shootout goal during the team’s 2015 developmental camp. PLAY VIDEO