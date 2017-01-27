Tom Kelly bronze statue coming to Target Field

Former Twins Manager Tom Kelly at Torii Hunter's Twins Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Photo Courtesy: Fox Sports

- Longtime Minnesota Twins Manager Tom Kelly is coming back to the team - in bronze.

At TwinsFest Friday night, the team announced a Tom Kelly bronze statue will be unveiled outside Target Field this coming season.

In 1987, Kelly's first full season as manager, he led the team to its first World Series Championship and did it again in 1991.

When he retired in 2001, Kelly was the longest tenured manager/coach in all major sports. He has already had his number retired by the Twins and has been inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame.

Kelly's statue will be the eighth statue at Target Field.

Minnesota-based artist Bill Mack will create the statue.