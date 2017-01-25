Andrew Wiggins drills game winning buzzer beater against Suns

- Andrew Wiggins made a game winning buzzer beater against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves trailed by one point with 6.3 seconds left. Wiggins hit a jump shot over P.J. Tucker to give the Timberwolves a 112-111 victory at Phoenix. The Timberwolves have won three games in a row.

Wiggins, 21, is the youngest player with a buzzer-beater this season.

According to ESPN stats, Wiggins scored the first buzzer-beater since Luke Ridnour on February 22, 2012.