Pat Shurmur officially named Vikings offensive coordinator

- The Minnesota Vikings have officially name Pat Shurmur offensive coordinator. Shurmur served as the team’s interim offensive coordinator for the final 9 weeks of the 2016-17 season after the resignation of Norv Turner.

The Vikings have named 12-year coaching veteran Kevin Stefanski as quarterbacks coach, filling the role Shurmur held last season. Stefanski served as the Vikings running backs coach in 2016.

The team also named Kennedy Polamalu running backs coach and Clancy Barone tight ends coach.

Kennedy Polamalu: Rejoining the NFL ranks in 2017, Polamalu brings 25 years of coaching experience, including six seasons leading the Browns (2004) and Jaguars (2005-09) running backs, to the Vikings staff. Before joining Minnesota, Polamalu served one year as the offensive coordinator at UCLA, the same place he began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1992. Prior to being elevated to offensive coordinator, Polamalu coached the Bruins’ RBs for two seasons (2014-15).

Clancy Barone: Barone enters his first season as the Vikings tight ends coach in 2017 after spending the previous 8 seasons with the Denver Broncos. The Vikings mark the fourth NFL stop for Barone during his 31-year coaching career, having previously coached either tight ends or offensive line with the Atlanta Falcons (2004-06), San Diego Chargers (2007-08) and Broncos (2009-16). His coaching career began in the college ranks, serving 17 years as an offensive line coach at various institutions.