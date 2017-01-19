Minnesota's top basketball recruit Oturu picks Gophers

- Daniel Oturu, the top-rated basketball recruit in the state of Minnesota, announced his commitment to his hometown Gophers. The Cretin-Derham Hall junior said he called Gophers head coach Richard Pitino on Thursday morning to confirm his choice.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to play college basketball for Coach Richard Pitino and the University of Minnesota," Oturu said. “I’ve been following the Gophers all my life, I grew up a Gophers fan. I always wanted to wear maroon and gold.”

Oturu picked Minnesota over Kansas, Baylor, Creighton, Nebraska, Memphis, Northern Iowa and Providence.

Since 2010, the Minnesota men’s basketball team has landed the state's top recruit just twice – Amir Coffey last year and Joe Coleman in 2010. Oturu said he expects to compete for a Final Four with the Gophers.

“My expectation is to go to the tournament and try to win it,” he said.