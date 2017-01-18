St. Paul unveils new, larger statue of Herb Brooks

- The State of Hockey is honoring one of their most famous hockey coaches with a newer, larger statue in downtown St. Paul.

A statue of Herb Brooks, the infamous coach who helped the 1980 Miracle on Ice team to Olympic gold, was unveiled on Wednesday next to the newly opened restaurant inspired by Brooks – Herbie’s On the Park on Washington Street.

The Brooks family, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leopold and eight members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winning team, including Rob McClanahan, Mike Ramsey and Neal Broten, helped unveil the new statue.

The newer, larger statue replaces the old, life-size statue of Brooks, which sat in the same spot.