Timberwolves add $12M for new Target Center seats, skyway, wi-fi

- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced Tuesday that team owner Glen Taylor will contribute an additional $9 million to $12 million toward the Target Center renovation project, with plans to add new seats, a new skyway off the back of the arena, and wi-fi improvements.

"Our vision for a renovated Target Center was to create a world-class experience while pursuing the sustainable strategy of extending the life of a tremendous community asset. As we progressed in the renovation, it became evident that there were additional needs if we wanted to realize this collective vision of ours. We want to deliver an incredible experience for our fans and everyone who comes to Target Center," said a statement from Taylor.

"These additions will give the building greater technological capabilities, allow fans to enter and exit the building with more ease, and provide a more comfortable experience for fans visiting Target Center. The addition of these amenities will ensure that our fans will return to an amazing arena experience next fall."

The additional improvements and funding contributions will bring the total Target Center renovation project budget to between $138 and $141 million.

The city of Minneapolis contribution remains unchanged, at $74 million.