PHOTOS: Minnesota Wild practice outside at Braemar in Edina

- Getting outside and having some fun was almost the perfect way for the Minnesota Wild to handle the disappointment of seeing their record winning streak come to an end.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau basically ran a kids’ practice Monday morning with the guys, having Olympic-like competitions as young fans crammed all the way around the outdoor rink at Braemar Arena in Edina, getting an up-close look at their hockey heroes. For the players, it was great to get back outside and take a moment to enjoy the game.

A year ago it was the Wild getting for their own outdoor game, but this year’s Winter Classic was held at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The rain held off long enough for the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues to take it outside.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in the third period to give St. Louis the 4-1 win. The loss leaves Chicago just one point ahead of the Wild in the Central Division, and the Wild still have 4 games at hand on the Hawks.

