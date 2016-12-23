Adrian Peterson won't play vs Packers

- Adrian Peterson will not play Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Fullback Zach Line, guard Brandon Fusco and rookie wide receiver Laquon Treadwell were also ruled out in Friday's injury report.

The Vikings activated running back CJ Hamm, a Duluth native, to the active roster. Rookie cornerback Mackenzie Alexander was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

In a press conference on Thursday, Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he didn't know if Peterson would play and there were a lot of factors going into that decision. Peterson did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Peterson told reporters, “I’m just taking it one day at a time, resting up. Like I said, I just came out with a couple of nicks and I’m just taking it one day at a time to see how I feel.”

In Sunday’s game against the Colts, Peterson played 12 plays in his first game back since suffering a torn meniscus in Week 2 against the Packers.