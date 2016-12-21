Minnesota United to make TCF Bank Stadium debut on March 12

- Minnesota United FC will kick off their inaugural Major League Soccer season in Portland on March 3, 2017 and make their debut at TCF Bank Stadium on March 12.

The complete Minnesota United regular season schedule will be announced in January.

The Loons will play at TCF Bank Stadium until construction on their new stadium in St. Paul is completed in 2018.

Matches

Friday, March 3

Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers

Providence Park

8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United

TCF Bank Stadium

4 p.m.