MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 07: Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of the game on June 7, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 07: Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of the game on June 7, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

- The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday night and a few Twins will be taking the field in Cleveland.

Pitcher Jose Berrios was a late add to the roster and is now heading to his second straight All-Star Game, filling in for injured teammate Jake Odorizzi.

Hobie Artigue sat down with Berrios to talk about his back-to-back appearances and how it almost didn’t happen.

“We want to be one of the best teams in the league,” Berrios told FOX 9. “That’s why we’ve played so well this year.”

The 2019 All-Star Game can be seen on FOX 9 Tuesday night. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.