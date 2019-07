- Throughout the offseason, the Timberwolves have overhauled their roster in a variety of ways, including adding five new pieces that were introduced today.

The new faces include Jake Layman, Jordan Bell, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Treveon Graham.

Out of all the new additions, only one player, Layman, has a multi-year deal meaning the Wolves still have a roster full of guys eager to show that they’re worth a long-term investment.

“We all have something to prove,” said Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations. “This is a very hungry and committed group. These are young guys that are up and coming and we feel have something to prove the same way Ryan and I do and the same way the Minnesota Timberwolves do.”

“It’s time for me to take what I’ve learned and show it now, so I’m very excited for the opportunity to be over here and to be with the players over here, especially with the way the culture is changing over here,” said Jordan Bell. “Obviously, with [Head Coach] Ryan [Saunders], [Karl-Anthony Towns], Andrew [Wiggins], it’s a lot of good pieces over here and I think now all we have to do is put them together.”

They may not be household names yet, but many of them are coming from winning programs and that’s certainly no accident.

“I’ve been in Portland for three years. They have an amazing culture that they’ve built over there, so I’m just trying to bring what I’ve learned there to here with me,” Layman said.

While Rosas is pleased with the work that’s been done so far, that doesn’t mean he’s done molding this team in a manner he sees fit.

“Our job every day is every day to look at every opportunity that might present itself whether it’s trade, whether it’s other free agents that are available working through our rookie situation, but it’s pretty typical of what all of our off seasons will look like,” Rosas said.