<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419900768" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" 'We all have something to prove': Timberwolves introduce 5 new 'hungry' players addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/-we-all-have-something-to-prove-timberwolves-introduce-5-new-hungry-players" addthis:title="'We all have something to prove': Timberwolves introduce 5 new 'hungry' players"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419900768.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419900768");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419900768_419915704_149966"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419900768_419915704_149966";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419915704","video":"587433","title":"Wolves%20introduce%20new%20faces%20at%20press%20conference","caption":"The%20team%20says%20it%20has%20something%20to%20prove%20and%20is%20doing%20so%20by%20bringing%20in%20%22hungry%22%20players.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F23%2FWolves_introduce_new_faces_at_press_conf_0_7543695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F23%2FWolves_introduce_new_faces_at_press_conference_587433_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658544932%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DvPeD-N1HUKBiDvOp531BbFO2YlI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2F-we-all-have-something-to-prove-timberwolves-introduce-5-new-hungry-players"}},"createDate":"Jul 23 2019 09:55PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419900768_419915704_149966",video:"587433",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Wolves_introduce_new_faces_at_press_conf_0_7543695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520team%2520says%2520it%2520has%2520something%2520to%2520prove%2520and%2520is%2520doing%2520so%2520by%2520bringing%2520in%2520%2522hungry%2522%2520players.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/23/Wolves_introduce_new_faces_at_press_conference_587433_1800.mp4?Expires=1658544932&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=vPeD-N1HUKBiDvOp531BbFO2YlI",eventLabel:"Wolves%20introduce%20new%20faces%20at%20press%20conference-419915704",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2F-we-all-have-something-to-prove-timberwolves-introduce-5-new-hungry-players"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By Pierre Noujaim, FOX 9 </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 08:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419900768-419901350" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/23/Timberwolves%20new%20guys_1563932390704.jpg_7543643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419900768" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Throughout the offseason, the Timberwolves have overhauled their roster in a variety of ways, including adding five new pieces that were introduced today.</p><p>The new faces include Jake Layman, Jordan Bell, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh and Treveon Graham.</p><p>Out of all the new additions, only one player, Layman, has a multi-year deal meaning the Wolves still have a roster full of guys eager to show that they’re worth a long-term investment.</p><p>“We all have something to prove,” said Gersson Rosas, the Timberwolves’ President of Basketball Operations. “This is a very hungry and committed group. These are young guys that are up and coming and we feel have something to prove the same way Ryan and I do and the same way the Minnesota Timberwolves do.”</p><p>“It’s time for me to take what I’ve learned and show it now, so I’m very excited for the opportunity to be over here and to be with the players over here, especially with the way the culture is changing over here,” said Jordan Bell. “Obviously, with [Head Coach] Ryan [Saunders], [Karl-Anthony Towns], Andrew [Wiggins], it’s a lot of good pieces over here and I think now all we have to do is put them together.”</p><p>They may not be household names yet, but many of them are coming from winning programs and that’s certainly no accident.</p><p>“I’ve been in Portland for three years. 