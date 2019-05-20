< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var article>
<section id="story407988762" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407988762" data-article-version="1.0">Zimmerman elementary school students turn snow plows into works of art</h1>
</header> addthis:title="Zimmerman elementary school students turn snow plows into works of art"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407988762.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_407988762_408023291_176356"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407988762_408023291_176356";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408023291","video":"565939","title":"Zimmerman%2C%20Minnesota%20middle%20schoolers%20help%20paint%20snow%20plows","caption":"Zimmerman%2C%20Minnesota%20middle%20schoolers%20helped%20paint%20snow%20plows%20to%20give%20a%20little%20more%20color%20to%20a%20drab%20season.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FZimmerman__Minnesota_middle_schoolers_he_0_7294045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F20%2FZimmerman__Minnesota_middle_schoolers_help_paint_565939_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653002304%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIAnO4GA30JHAC8fdDLwIHU8a0bo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fzimmerman-elementary-school-students-turn-snow-plows-into-works-of-art"}},"createDate":"May 20 2019 06:18PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407988762_408023291_176356",video:"565939",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Zimmerman__Minnesota_middle_schoolers_he_0_7294045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Zimmerman%252C%2520Minnesota%2520middle%2520schoolers%2520helped%2520paint%2520snow%2520plows%2520to%2520give%2520a%2520little%2520more%2520color%2520to%2520a%2520drab%2520season.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/20/Zimmerman__Minnesota_middle_schoolers_help_paint_565939_1800.mp4?Expires=1653002304&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IAnO4GA30JHAC8fdDLwIHU8a0bo",eventLabel:"Zimmerman%2C%20Minnesota%20middle%20schoolers%20help%20paint%20snow%20plows-408023291",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fzimmerman-elementary-school-students-turn-snow-plows-into-works-of-art"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/zimmerman-elementary-school-students-turn-snow-plows-into-works-of-art">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 04:12PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407988762"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 06:18PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elementary school students in Zimmerman, Minnesota worked with a professional artist to turn three of the city&#39;s snow plows into eye-catching works of art.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Elementary school students in Zimmerman, Minnesota worked with a professional artist to turn three of the city's snow plows into eye-catching works of art. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407988762-407991254" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/zimmerman%20snow%20plow%20art_1558387408028.jpg_7292512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elementary school students in Zimmerman, Minnesota worked with a professional artist to turn three of the city&#39;s snow plows into eye-catching works of art.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Elementary school students in Zimmerman, Minnesota worked with a professional artist to turn three of the city's snow plows into eye-catching works of art. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407988762" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - It may be the middle of May, but the city of Zimmerman, Minnesota already has possibly the best-looking fleet of snow plows around thanks to some local elementary school students. </p><p>Professional artist Shane Anderson led a class of fifth graders at Westwood Elementary School in their latest collaborative effort: painting all of Zimmerman’s snowplow blades. </p><p>“It’s weird because it’s curved,” Maari Kvidt, one of the students, said. “So when you are painting on the top, it sometimes drips, like dripping down the plow. And then you have to look upwards to paint it.”</p><p>The city’s new public works director, Keith Koehler, hatched the idea with an assist from Westwood’s art teacher, hoping to bring some attention to the crews who do so much more than keep the streets cleared when it snows.</p><p>“So we’re the ones doing the parks, the streets, the water, the sewer, treating the sewer... we’re the dog catcher,” Koehler said. “Any aspect of maintenance for the city, that’s our job.”</p><p>The three plows represent Zimmerman’s three school mascots: the Zebras, the Wild and the Thunder of Zimmerman Middle-High School. </p><p>“I was blown away with it,” Anderson said. “[It was] fun to watch them work. They got really into it.”<br /> The plows were all painted with Anderson’s vision, and some talented students who helped turn some boring plows into eye-catching works of art.</p><p>“It was pretty nice to try this for the first time,” Dominik Rasmussen, another student, said. “I’d say it was good. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/common-recycling-mistake-is-causing-big-fires-in-minnesota" title="Common recycling mistake is causing big fires in Minnesota" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Recycled_batteries_cause_fires_in_Minnes_0_7295751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Recycled_batteries_cause_fires_in_Minnes_0_7295751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Recycled_batteries_cause_fires_in_Minnes_0_7295751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Recycled_batteries_cause_fires_in_Minnes_0_7295751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Improperly recycled batteries are causing fires in Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Common recycling mistake is causing big fires in Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Baillon, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 04:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last year, the Dem-Con recycling plant in Blaine, Minnesota was gutted when flames roared through enormous piles of paper and plastic like a "Game of Thrones" Dragon on a feeding frenzy.</p><p>The Spring Lake Park, Blaine, and Mounds View fire departments had crews on the scene for more than 24 hours.</p><p>“You could see smoke columns from all over the city,” said Fire Chief, Charlie Smith. “When we got there the fire had already had a significant head start.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/justice-4-jamar-calls-for-settlement-akin-to-justine-damonds" title="Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement akin to Justine Damond's" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Justice_4_Jamar_calls_for_settlement_sim_0_7296029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Justice_4_Jamar_calls_for_settlement_sim_0_7296029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Justice_4_Jamar_calls_for_settlement_sim_0_7296029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Justice_4_Jamar_calls_for_settlement_sim_0_7296029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Justice_4_Jamar_calls_for_settlement_sim_0_7296029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Justice 4 Jamar calls for a settlement similar to that of Justine Damond, who was also shot and killed by a police officer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement akin to Justine Damond's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 08:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Outside of the Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis, members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar demanded the city treat Jamar Clark’s family with the same care as Justine Damond’s.</p><p>“We want Jamar Clark’s family to get a settlement equal to what Justine’s family got,” said Angel Smith-El.</p><p>After former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Damond in 2017, the city agreed to a $20 million settlement with her family. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/university-of-minnesota-helps-prevent-african-swine-fever-from-reaching-us" title="University of Minnesota helps prevent African Swine Fever from reaching U.S." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/University_of_Minnesota_helps_USDA_preve_0_7296245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/University_of_Minnesota_helps_USDA_preve_0_7296245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/University_of_Minnesota_helps_USDA_preve_0_7296245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/University_of_Minnesota_helps_USDA_preve_0_7296245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/University_of_Minnesota_helps_USDA_preve_0_7296245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The University of Minnesota is helping the USDA prevent African Swine Fever from reaching the U.S." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>University of Minnesota helps prevent African Swine Fever from reaching U.S.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pork prices are expected to rise as African Swine Fever sweeps across China. Worried that the U.S. could be next, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is putting a defensive plan in place with the University of Minnesota on the front lines.</p><p>The veterinary diagnostic lab at the St. Paul campus is one of 10 labs nationwide that is participating in a ramped up surveillance program, aimed at ensuring the disease doesn’t make it stateside.</p><p>As part of a federal network of labs that works with the USDA, the university does testing on behalf of the department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories"> static-position" href="/news/justice-4-jamar-calls-for-settlement-akin-to-justine-damonds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-V-JUSTICE FOR JAMAR _00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement akin to Justine Damond's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/university-of-minnesota-helps-prevent-african-swine-fever-from-reaching-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10-S-SWINE FEVER SOT TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>University of Minnesota helps prevent African Swine Fever from reaching U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-farmers-face-uncertain-future-amid-cold-wet-spring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10-V-CORN FARMERS STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota farmers face uncertain future amid cold, wet spring</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories"> 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement akin to Justine Damond's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/university-of-minnesota-helps-prevent-african-swine-fever-from-reaching-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>University of Minnesota helps prevent African Swine Fever from reaching U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-farmers-face-uncertain-future-amid-cold-wet-spring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota farmers face uncertain future amid cold, wet spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/business/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dave&#x20;Kotinsky&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;dressbarn&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-juveniles-threatened-people-at-minneapolis-light-rail-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Juveniles threatened people at Minneapolis light rail station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script 