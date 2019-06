- With school letting out across the metro, many parents may be looking for summer activities for their kids. One thing you can do is head down to the bowling alley and depending on where you go, your kids can play for free.

Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley is among dozens of metro area bowling alleys rolling out a summer program for kids. Children 15 and under can bowl for free. Lanes will be available from open to close and kids can play up to two games a day. The only thing you would have to pay for is rental shoes.

"It provides competition and it’s kind of a stepping stone for kids to be able to come out and join leagues," explains Scott Koecheler, Bogart’s Entertainment Center. "We have some tremendous scholarship opportunities for league bowlers."

With school out for the summer, the program is part of a national initiative to keep kids active and for many parents, that’s a win.

"Just the fact that it provides them one more thing to get the kids out of the house, away from their electronics and just enjoy some quality time with mom and dad," said Koecheler.

"I think it’s fantastic," adds Connie Cook.

Cook was out scoring a few strikes and taking in a few rounds with her grandchildren Jon and Lilly.

"They swim a lot, but it’s nice for them to have something else to do," she says.

In 2018, nearly 6,000 kids participated in the program at Bogart’s. Organizers are anticipating big numbers this year.

"It kept us very busy last summer and it’s starting off to be a good summer this year as well," said Koecheler.

The program is in full swing now and runs until September 2. Before taking part in the program, kids first need to register. You can do that online.