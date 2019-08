- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park woman died after she crashed into a tree Saturday evening in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 7:30 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling south on Highway 371 when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

Officials identified the driver as a 25-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Authorities will release more information Sunday evening.