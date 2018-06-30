Wrong-way driver dies after crash in Sherburne County, Minn.

- A woman was killed Friday after a wrong-way crash in Clear Lake Township, Minnesota.

According to state patrol, around 11: 30 p.m., the woman was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 when she struck a Ford F150 west of the 100th Avenue SE intersection.

The woman, age 31, is from Avon, Minn. Authorities report she was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the Ford F150 suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital. He was under the influence of alcohol.