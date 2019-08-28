The St. Paul Police Federation is pushing back after the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office decided to reduce charges against a man, who was holding a handgun when he answered the door during a police encounter in January.
The Federation argues Asad Mohamud Ibrahim pointed the gun at the officers, putting them in danger.
In January, Ibrahim was charged with two felonies, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence with reckless disregard of risk. In an amended complaint filed in July, he was also charged with reckless use of a dangerous weapon, which is a gross misdemeanor.