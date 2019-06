- A construction worker died after an object fell on him at a job site in St. Paul Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, around 3 p.m. St. Paul Fire EMS responded to a report of "traumatic injury" on the east side of St. Paul. Medics took one person to a nearby hospital.

A supervisor with the construction company, Acoustics Associates confirmed with FOX 9 the incident happened near Lake Phalen and employee Cory Buerke died in the incident. The supervisor would not comment further, citing an ongoing OSHA investigation.