Woman stabs and kills man in Faribault, Minn. Friday morning

- A man is dead after being stabbed by a woman in a Faribault residence Friday morning.

According to Faribault Police, Michael Bongers, 52, was found with a stab wound to his chest on the 100 block of Willow Street around 9:15 a.m.

Police found an adult female at the scene who indicated she and Bongers got into an argument. She admitted stabbing Bongers to police.

The man was transported to Allina District One Hospital in Faribault but died from his injuries.

The female was removed from the scene and provided a statement to the police. Currently, she is being held at Rice County Jail on manslaughter charges, although she has not been formally charged.

According to the press release from Faribault PD, the couple has a history of domestic violence incidents and were known to police.

Drug use was apparently a factor in the incident Friday as well.

“This incident is tragic in the fact that someone lost their life during a violent act and we hope to have a more complete picture as the investigation evolves,” said Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen. “There is no risk to the general public.”