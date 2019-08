- A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near Mama Ti’s African Kitchen in Brooklyn Park.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when officers found the adult woman shot on the 5800 block of Brookdale Drive.

Officers rendered medical aid to the woman at the scene and she was rushed to a downtown hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses at the scene told police she was shot by suspects who quickly fled the scene.

Detectives with the Brooklyn Park Police Department are actively searching for the suspects Wednesday evening.