Police investigate an unusual sexual assault reported in Minneapolis overnight.

- Minneapolis police are investigating a sexual assault that took place early Wednesday morning on the city's southeast side.

According to police, at about 4 a.m., a woman was alone in her apartment on the 700 block of 4th Street SE when a man forced his way inside and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with brown, reddish facial hair. The suspect and victim did not know each other.

“Most often assault of this kind are domestic related or there’s a previous relationship. But this case appears, at this time in the investigation, this was a stranger situation and that is rare," Minneapolis Police Sgt. Darcy Horn said.

Police are reminding residents to keep doors and windows locked, and to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information on the assault is urged to contact Minneapolis police.

