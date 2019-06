- A woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle struck a deer early Sunday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:42 p.m., authorities received a call about a crash on county Road K and 60th Avenue near Taylors Falls.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that the motorcycle was traveling east on County Road K/60th Avenue and had struck a deer. Both the driver and passenger were ejected. The driver sustained minor injuries, while the female passenger sustained major injuries to the head and lower limbs. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

On Friday night, another motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in northern Minnesota. Also on Friday night, a 75-year-old motorcyclist hit a deer on Highway 169 in southern Minnesota. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.