- Police say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in a pond in Mounds View, Minn. on Thursday.

In a release, police said they were called to the 7700 block of Silver Lake Road around 5:30 p.m. for the incident.

At the scene, officers say a woman was found unresponsive and not breathing. First responders performed CPR as the woman was rushed to Unity Hospital.

Her condition at this time is not known.