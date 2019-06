- A 68-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:50 p.m., a Kia Sedona was traveling west on Highway 95 and turned left onto Flanders St NE. A Chevy Impala was traveling east on Highway 95, entered the intersection and broadsided the Kia, causing it to roll over.

The passenger in the Kia, a 68-year-old Cambridge woman, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, a 37-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.