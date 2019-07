- A woman's foot was hit by a semi truck's tire as she retrieved a sandal that flew out of her car Monday near Albert Lea, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5:24 p.m., a semi truck was heading north on Interstate 35 in Freeman Township as a Chevrolet was stopped on the shoulder of the road. A woman reportedly ran onto the road to pick up her sandal that flew from her car.

The semi swerved to avoid the woman, but her right foot was struck by the front right passenger side tire.

The woman, who is from Ohio, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.