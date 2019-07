- Authorities have identified the 40-year-old woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Coon Rapids over the weekend, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday at 9:38 p.m., Coon Rapids police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Coon Rapids Boulevard and Avocet Street NW.

The woman, Amy Rebecca Hanlon, was walking in the right traffic lane when the crash happened. A 23-year-old Brooklyn Center man was driving the car.

Responders took Hanlon to Mercy Hospital, where she passed away.

The case remains under investigation.