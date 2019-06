- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found shot in the middle of a roadway in the middle of the night in May Township.

Investigators were called to the area of Saint Croix Trail North and 124th Street North just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday for the report.

At the scene, they found the woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is underway. It's not clear what circumstances led up to the woman's injury or what her condition is at this time.