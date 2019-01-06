Woman dies in rear-end crash outside Northfield, Minn.

- An 81-year-old woman has died after she rear-ended another car Saturday morning in Sciota Township, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 10:18 a.m., a Dodge Caravan was stopped on Highway 19 waiting to turn left on Kellogg Avenue when it was struck from behind by a Buick Century.

The driver of the Buick, 81-year-old Donna Mae Otto of Hampton, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.