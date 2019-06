- A woman died after she collided head-on with a semi tractor Monday afternoon near Mora, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:46 p.m., a Chevrolet Classic was heading north on Highway 65 at 160th Avenue when the driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Peterbilt semi tractor.

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene. She has been identified as 42-year-old Stacy Renee Gariepy of Mora.

The driver of the semi tractor, a 35-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts.