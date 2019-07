- A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to suspected arson at an apartment building last week, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

Officers arrested the woman Tuesday at 1:25 p.m. She is in custody at the Ramsey County Jail, booked on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Early Friday morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the Equinox Apartments in the 2800 block of Silver Lane. Police officers found a fire in the hallway of the third floor of the apartment complex.

A woman and her child safely got out of the impacted apartment, another person was rescued from a balcony and others were evacuated. One apartment was directly damaged by the fire, while seven other units suffered water and smoke damage.

Last week, officials offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.