- A 30-year-old woman is facing possible homicide charges after a fatal stabbing in Little Canada, Minnesota Sunday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Ramsey County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Yorkton Ridge after a man called 911 to report his wife had come home covered in blood, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman dead in the front yard. She had been stabbed.

Deputies then went into the house, where they found another woman in need of medical attention. The woman was transported to Regions Hospital with a minor injury and later booked into the Ramsey County Jail for probable cause homicide.

Martin said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The stabbing remains under investigation. The sheriff's office does not believe there is any danger to the public and they are not looking for any additional suspects.