e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story410105783" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410105783" data-article-version="1.0">Witch's Hat Water Tower observation deck open Friday for ice cream social</h1> </header> data-article-id="410105783" data-article-version="1.0">Witch's Hat Water Tower observation deck open Friday for ice cream social</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410105783" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Witch's Hat Water Tower observation deck open Friday for ice cream social&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/witchs-hat-water-tower-observation-deck-open-friday-for-ice-cream-social" data-title="Witch's Hat Water Tower observation deck open Friday for ice cream social" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/witchs-hat-water-tower-observation-deck-open-friday-for-ice-cream-social" addthis:title="Witch's Hat Water Tower observation deck open Friday for ice cream social"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410105783.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410105783");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410105783-410101588"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410105783-410101588" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/WITCH%27S%20HAT%20OPENING_00.00.34.20_1559325029435.png_7337111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> Along with a gorgeous view of the city, the event also offers ice cream, food, music, and other festivities.</p> <p>The Witch’s Hat tower's observation deck provides a 360-degree view of the Twin Cities from 110-feet in the air.</p> <p>The fundraiser runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pratt School and Tower Hill Park. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night, perhaps looking for a snack... and almost becoming one!</p><p>The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator! The homeowner says the alligator even got into her wine stash!</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-prompts-air-quality-alert-for-twin-cities-metro-southern-mn" title="Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alert for Twin Cities metro, southern MN" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has led to hazy skies in the Twin Cities metro Thursday and Friday. (Photo credit: Cody Matz/FOX 9)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alert for Twin Cities metro, southern MN</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the Twin Cities metro, southwest and south central Minnesota due to smoke in the air from wildfires in northern Canada. </p><p>The air quality alert is in effect 12-9 p.m. Friday. </p><p>The MPCA said sun and hot temperatures on Friday will cause the pollutants from the wildfire smoke to react in the air to produce high levels of ground-level ozone. Smoke from the wildfires made for hazy skies in the metro over the last few days. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigating-homicide-in-south-minneapolis" title="Police investigating homicide in south Minneapolis" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating homicide in south Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:37AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homicide investigation is underway after a man died hours after being shot in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis Thursday evening.</p><p>Police were called to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue north of West Lake Street for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officer treated the victim until an ambulance arrived to take him to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries Friday morning.</p><p>Officers are now working to review surveillance video from the area along with witness testimony and other evidence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Clearwater&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-prompts-air-quality-alert-for-twin-cities-metro-southern-mn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;from&#x20;wildfires&#x20;in&#x20;northern&#x20;Canada&#x20;has&#x20;led&#x20;to&#x20;hazy&#x20;skies&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Twin&#x20;Cities&#x20;metro&#x20;Thursday&#x20;and&#x20;Friday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Cody&#x20;Matz&#x2f;FOX&#x20;9&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alert for Twin Cities metro, southern MN</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-homicide-in-south-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating homicide in south Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mohamed-noors-defense-team-files-motion-to-allow-him-to-avoid-prison-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mohamed Noor's defense team files motion to allow him to avoid prison time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/come-on-down-to-the-edina-art-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Edina&#x20;Art&#x20;Fair&#x20;runs&#x20;May&#x20;31-June&#x20;2" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Come on down to the Edina Art Fair</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 