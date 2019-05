- Friday is the night of the year that you can see the view of the Twin Cities from inside a massive witch’s hat in Minneapolis.

The Witch’s Hat Water Tower will be open as the Prospect Park Neighborhood Association holds its annual Pratt Ice Cream Social Fundraiser. Along with a gorgeous view of the city, the event also offers ice cream, food, music, and other festivities.

The Witch’s Hat tower's observation deck provides a 360-degree view of the Twin Cities from 110-feet in the air.

The fundraiser runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pratt School and Tower Hill Park. Money raised from the fundraiser benefits the Pratt Community School and PPA.