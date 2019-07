- A man captured an eerie image during Tuesday's severe weather: Wisconsin.

Jarred Pechacek spotted a Wisconsin-shaped cloud in Hudson, Wisconsin as it hovered over Minnesota just across the St. Croix River.

Tuesday's severe weather brought a mix of thunderstorms and flooding, patricularly in the Minneapolis area. The threat for storms continues today, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.