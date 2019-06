- The gay pride rainbow flag will fly for the month of June at the Wisconsin capitol to recognize Pride Month.

The executive order from Governor Tony Evers will mark the first time the flag has been flown at that capitol.

In the order issued Friday, Gov. Evers writes, "The Rainbow Pride Flag has become an important visual symbol of support for the LGBTQ community and publicly displaying the Rainbow Pride Flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place."

The flag will remain flying at the east wing of the capitol in Madison until the end of the month. It will also be flown at other state buildings and jurisdictions across Wisconsin.