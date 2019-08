- Local families in Polk County, Wisconsin, continue to sift through the rubble after a tornado ripped through their homes.

But, for one family, the damage is only part of the problem.

Mya Monteith’s family farm was significantly damaged by the storms as they ripped through Luck, Wisconsin, last week.

As she was driving, Monteith got a call from her kids home alone.

“That’s when they were screaming and they were like, ‘mom where are you,’ and that’s something that doesn’t leave your head,” she said.

The storm didn’t hurt her kids or farm animals, but her house and property are now covered in debris.

Her family, horses and pets are now all displaced. Monteith said she’s working with her insurance and is worried she may not be covered for all of the damage.

To help, her friend set up a GoFundMe page, while others set up a fundraiser at an area bank.

It’s all as folks from around the community have come to this rural Wisconsin town to help clear the debris left by the storm.