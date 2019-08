- A Wisconsin company is severing ties with White Bear Township-based company Water Gremlin, which has faced pushback for pollution concerns.

Hi-Tec Finishing in Hudson had started a contract with Water Gremlin, which manufactures fishing sinkers and lead acid battery terminals, to process certain products using Water Gremlin equipment, according to a statement from a Hi-Tec official. Following a recent media report, Hi-Tec has now terminated the contract and will not be working with Water Gremlin.

"When it entered into the contract with Water Gremlin, Hi-Tec was unaware that the chemicals used to process the Water Gremlin products are alleged to be unsafe and unhealthy," read the statement.

In January, an investigation by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found that Water Gremlin had failed to report accurate emission data for 15 years. The manufacturer had exposed the community to excessive levels of an industrial solvent called trichloroethylene (TCE). Long-term exposure could create negative health impacts. The MPCA later fined Water Gremlin $7 million.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an order forcing Water Gremlin to shut down its coating operations until corrective actions took place. The agency held a community meeting Tuesday evening to address concerns.

White Bear Township residents have also filed a lawsuit against the MPCA for how it handled the case, claiming the agency refused to release data about the company.