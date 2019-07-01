< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers <article> <section id="story415766833" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415766833" data-article-version="1.0">Wilf family helps launch professional 'Call of Duty' team in Minnesota</h1> </header> Wilf family helps launch professional 'Call of Duty' team in Minnesota helps launch professional 'Call of Duty' team in Minnesota"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415766833.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Gamers play the game Call of Duty: Black Ops at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) Gamers play the game Call of Duty: Black Ops at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) Gamers play the game Call of Duty: Black Ops at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) Gamers play the game Call of Duty: Black Ops at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) Gamers play the game Call of Duty: Black Ops at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2018. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415766833" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota will soon have a professional esports team in the Call of Duty League, officials announced Monday.</p><p>WISE Ventures, an investment fund run by the Wilf family, reached an agreement with Activision-Blizzard to field a Minnesota-based team. The Wilf family owns the Minnesota Vikings.</p><p>According to a release, the organization will begin competing in 2020, with official events taking place locally. Minnesota joins six other teams that will be based in Paris, New York, Toronto, Dallas, Atlanta and L.A.</p><p>The esports organization will be operated as a separate organization from the Vikings.</p><p>"Our goals are to create an environment for sustained success in both the competitive and business operations. Minn. opioid law takes effect; Walz says implementation 'critical'
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 01 2019 07:02PM CDT
Gov. Tim Walz said the implementation of Minnesota's opioid fee law, which took effect Monday, is "critical" as the state attempts to escape the grip of an addiction crisis.
"Otherwise, it is a piece of paper until it starts to impact (people)," Walz said at a news conference in the state Capitol. "Our commitment as an administration is full implementation."
The law slaps new fees on drug companies to generate $21 million for the prevention and treatment of addiction. While lawmakers have already earmarked much of the money, an advisory council will guide other spending. Walz says implementation 'critical' Tim Walz said the implementation of Minnesota's opioid fee law, which took effect Monday, is "critical" as the state attempts to escape the grip of an addiction crisis.</p><p>"Otherwise, it is a piece of paper until it starts to impact (people)," Walz said at a news conference in the state Capitol. "Our commitment as an administration is full implementation."</p><p>The law slaps new fees on drug companies to generate $21 million for the prevention and treatment of addiction. While lawmakers have already earmarked much of the money, an advisory council will guide other spending.</p> Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:42PM CDT
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.
After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.
She plans to visit more detention centers along the southern border. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:42PM CDT
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.</p><p>After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.</p><p>She plans to visit more detention centers along the southern border.</p> Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/art-installation-for-3m-open-damaged-by-wind-rain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/11V%203M%20OPEN%20STARTS%20THIS%20WEEK_00.00.22.27_1562022553652.png_7462203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Art installation for 3M Open damaged by wind, rain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/timberwolves-announce-nba-summer-league-roster" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/21/Rosas_vision_for_Wolves_takes_shape_at_N_0_7430980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Timberwolves announce NBA Summer League roster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wilf-family-helps-launch-professional-call-of-duty-team-in-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_call%20of%20duty_1562023975304.jpg_7461966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_call%20of%20duty_1562023975304.jpg_7461966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_call%20of%20duty_1562023975304.jpg_7461966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_call%20of%20duty_1562023975304.jpg_7461966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_call%20of%20duty_1562023975304.jpg_7461966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gamers&#x20;play&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;Call&#x20;of&#x20;Duty&#x3a;&#x20;Black&#x20;Ops&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;24th&#x20;Electronic&#x20;Expo&#x2c;&#x20;or&#x20;E3&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Frederic&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x29;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;should&#x20;read&#x20;FREDERIC&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;BROWN&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wilf family helps launch professional 'Call of Duty' team in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-warns-of-crypto-fecal-parasite-in-pools" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/7V%20CDC%20CRYPTO%20WARNING_KMSP694b_711.mxf_00.00.27.14_1562020743214.png_7462160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/7V%20CDC%20CRYPTO%20WARNING_KMSP694b_711.mxf_00.00.27.14_1562020743214.png_7462160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/7V%20CDC%20CRYPTO%20WARNING_KMSP694b_711.mxf_00.00.27.14_1562020743214.png_7462160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/7V%20CDC%20CRYPTO%20WARNING_KMSP694b_711.mxf_00.00.27.14_1562020743214.png_7462160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/01/7V%20CDC%20CRYPTO%20WARNING_KMSP694b_711.mxf_00.00.27.14_1562020743214.png_7462160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CDC warns of 