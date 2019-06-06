< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/logo-fox-9-minneapolis-kmsp-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 82°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Twin Cities news</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-to-host-clemson-in-accbig-ten-challenge"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/27/richard%20pitino_1551309613536.png_6832800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-to-host-clemson-in-accbig-ten-challenge">Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Who's the top (and most agile) dog?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-">Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/TZ-1C%20-%20BEER%20TRUCK%20DRIVERS_00.00.16.04_1559785186063.png_7357283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police">Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm">Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-to-host-clemson-in-accbig-ten-challenge">Gophers to host Clemson in ACC/Big Ten Challenge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-">Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police">Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm">Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/former-arlington-a-s-player-with-cancer-takes-ceremonial-trip-around-bases">Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/adulting-101-high-school-offers-class-to-teach-basic-skills-like-building-credit-and-changing-oil">'Adulting 101': High school offers class to teach basic skills like building credit and changing oil</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-contests" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests" data-dropdown="drop-nav-contests" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Contests</a> <ul id="drop-nav-contests" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests/minnesota-air-spectacular-ticket-giveaway">Minnesota Air Spectacular</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8444"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411178520'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8247"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411178520'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411178520" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411178520" data-article-version="1.0">Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at these Twin Cities spots</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411178520" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at these Twin Cities spots&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/where-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities" data-title="Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at these Twin Cities spots" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/where-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities" addthis:title="Watch the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at these Twin Cities spots"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411178520.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411178520");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411178520-411185613"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States Women&#39;s National Team celebrates their 6-0 win over Belgium at Banc of California Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The United States Women's National Team celebrates their 6-0 win over Belgium at Banc of California Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411178520-411185613" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20USWNT_1559842535338.jpg_7360217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States Women&#39;s National Team celebrates their 6-0 win over Belgium at Banc of California Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The United States Women's National Team celebrates their 6-0 win over Belgium at Banc of California Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411178520" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday and there is no shortage of places in the Twin Cities to watch the United States go for back-to-back titles with your fellow women's soccer fans. </p><p>The Trailhead, a new multipurpose facility in Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis, will be showing all 52 matches of the Women’s World Cup on a projector screen in their public gathering space. </p><p>Brit’s Pub, one of the go-to places to watch any soccer match, will be showing most USWNT matches on the big outdoor screen on their rooftop deck.</p><p>La Doña Cervecería, a new brewery in Minneapolis’ Harrison neighborhood, is already making a name for itself in the local soccer community with their own turf field that hosts 3v3 leagues. In addition to showing all the matches, they are also hosting the Women’s World Cup Street Fair on Sunday, June 16. The event begins with the USWNT match vs. Chile at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., with pick-up games, food, drinks and live music. </p><p>Other places to catch the matches include Black Hart of St. Paul, a self-described LGBTQ+ soccer bar near Allianz Field, the beer garden at Surly Brewing Company, The Local, (both locations) and Part Wolf, formerly known as the Nomad World Pub. </p><p>The tournament begins Friday, June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7. If you choose to watch the matches from the comfort of your own home, all the games will be shown on either FOX or FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App. </p><p><strong>FULL SCHEDULE: </strong><a href="http://www.fox9.com/world-cup/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app">2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411178520 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story411178520 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-411178520",i="relatedHeadlines-411178520",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411178520'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/to-ease-wait-times-security-changes-coming-to-target-field" title="Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to ease congestion and get people through the gates in a timelier manner, the Minnesota Twins announced changes to their security procedures Thursday.</p><p>Starting June 11 during the Twins’ next homestand, fans will be able to go through security at Target Field without having to emptying their pockets.</p><p>Target Field's bag policy is also changing. Beginning July 5, only “single-compartment” bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed in the stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/massive-ladybug-swarm-over-california-shows-up-on-radar-1" title="Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Massive_ladybug_swarm_over_California_0_7358975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Massive_ladybug_swarm_over_California_0_7358975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Massive_ladybug_swarm_over_California_0_7358975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Massive_ladybug_swarm_over_California_0_7358975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/06/Massive_ladybug_swarm_over_California_0_7358975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service's radar wasn't a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service's radar wasn't a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California.</p><p>Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday.</p><p>But Dandrea tells the Los Angeles Times that the ladybugs are actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet (1,525 and 2,745 meters), with the most concentrated group about 10 miles (16 kilometers) wide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" title="One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One West Point cadet was killed, others injured when their 5-ton truck overturned during summer training, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News. The roadway to the scene of the accident was blocked by NY State Troopers. (FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One cadet was killed, 20 were injured along with two Army soldiers in an accident involving a training vehicle at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Thursday morning, officials said.</p><p>The vehicle overturned at approximately 6:45 a.m. in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle off Route 293 at the Camp Natural Bridge training site.</p><p>The school tweeted at 8:18 a.m. that emergency vehicles responded to the scene where cadet summer training takes place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/TZ-1C%20-%20BEER%20TRUCK%20DRIVERS_00.00.16.04_1559785186063.png_7357283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Beer truck drivers honored"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retailers-pull-fairlife-dairy-products-after-chilling-video-shows-calves-being-abused-at-farm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" title="Calf being kicked_1559784575892.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-arlington-a-s-player-with-cancer-takes-ceremonial-trip-around-bases"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town%20Ball%20pic_1559779742919.JPG_7356887_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rounding the bases"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411178520'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3662"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/to-ease-wait-times-security-changes-coming-to-target-field" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/who-s-the-top-and-most-agile-dog-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9P%20SHAYNE_00.00.16.06_1559829156820.png_7359158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Who's the top (and most agile) dog?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;West&#x20;Point&#x20;cadet&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x2c;&#x20;others&#x20;injured&#x20;when&#x20;their&#x20;5-ton&#x20;truck&#x20;overturned&#x20;during&#x20;summer&#x20;training&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;defense&#x20;official&#x20;tells&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;roadway&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;accident&#x20;was&#x20;blocked&#x20;by&#x20;NY&#x20;State&#x20;Troopers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One cadet killed, 22 injured in West Point training rollover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/75-years-since-the-most-important-weather-forecast-in-history" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allied&#x20;forces&#x20;weather&#x20;map&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;morning&#x20;of&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;1944&#x20;showing&#x20;a&#x20;storm&#x20;northeast&#x20;of&#x20;what&#x20;is&#x20;now&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;surface&#x20;observations&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;north&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;all&#x20;the&#x20;way&#x20;to&#x20;Russia&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x20;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;UK&#x20;Met&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>75 years since the most important weather forecast in history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/traffic/air-ambulance-responds-to-serious-motorcycle-crash-on-i-35w-near-forest-lake-split" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/35%20w%20crash%20Thursday%20%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.06.39.03_1559824308026.png_7358496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air ambulance responds to serious motorcycle crash on I-35W near Forest Lake split</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411178520'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0893"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KMSP-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1641",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1641\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2129",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2129\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0893",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0893\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5859",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5859\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3619",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3619\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8247",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8247\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1868",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1868\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3662",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3662\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8444",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8444\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhere-to-watch-the-2019-fifa-women-s-world-cup-in-the-twin-cities"});AUI().ready("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559320827000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"11 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43980);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>