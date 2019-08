- A closure at a Wells Fargo facility in Shoreview, Minnesota is expected to impact 400 workers.

According to a Wells Fargo spokesperson, the company is closing the call center at the Shoreview Operations Center, but other lines of business at the facility will remain open.

In a statement, the company says the work from the call center will be absorbed by other U.S.-based centers.

Responding to the closure, spokesperson Julie Fogerson writes in part:

"Wells Fargo is committed to Minneapolis as an important market and employment center for the company. Wells Fargo is the third-largest employer in the state of Minnesota, and we operate more than 50 lines of business throughout state.

"Currently, Wells Fargo has more than 16,000 team members in the Twin Cities area. We expect over the next decade to grow our employment in the local community and in the state. We currently have more than 620 open jobs in Minnesota."

Some workers will have the option to relocate to another call center within the company.