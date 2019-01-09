Welch Township woman crowned Klondike Kate ahead of St. Paul's Winter Carnival

Sheryl Williams is 2019 Klondike Kate (Photo credit: St. Paul Winter Carnival) Sheryl Williams is 2019 Klondike Kate (Photo credit: St. Paul Winter Carnival)

- With the St. Paul Winter Carnival just a few weeks away, two contestants competed for the title of Klondike Kate Wednesday night.

After hours of musical performances at the Landmark Center in St. Paul, a panel of judges voted Sheryl Williams, of Welch Township, to become this year’s mistress of festivities.

Klondike Kate, the lady of song and merriment, has been a fixture at St. Paul’s Winter Carnival for more than two decades.

The character is based on a real saloon singer who, in the 1890s, earned great wealth dazzling gold miners with her voice and beauty.

During the 10-day winter event, the winter carnival legend will make more than 100 appearances.

“This is my third time at the contest, but I have dreamed of being Klondike Kate for years and here we are,” said Williams after earning the crown.

This will be the 133rd annual St. Paul Winter Carnival, featuring the usual ice castles, ice sculpting and other outdoor activities that kick off Jan. 24 in Kellogg Park downtown St. Paul.

Other sites include Landmark Center and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Most events are free and open to the public.