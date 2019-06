- If you are headed out in the Twin Cities this weekend to take part in the Pride Festival, make sure you know your route.

Construction projects might make getting to the festival difficult for some drivers, starting with a major road closure. I-35W between I-94 and Highway 280 will be closed in both directions starting Friday night for the weekend.

Along with that closure, a number of other projects underway could create problems getting around in downtown.

MnDOT officials say while they empathize with drivers trying to fight through traffic, in the long run, the projects will make life easier for Twin Cities residents.

"It will definitely impact people's ride into pride," says Kevin Walker, MnDOT spokesperson. "They are going to have to take an alternative route or plan ahead. I believe this is the second or third year in a row that we've had roads closed in this area."

The Pride Festival runs Saturday through Sunday evening at Loring Park in Minneapolis. The Pride Parade kicks off Sunday at 11 a.m. at 2nd Avenue and 3rd Street to the Convention before turning towards Loring Park.

For a full list of traffic closures this weekend across the state, you can click here.