- As severe weather moved through the north Twin Cities metro area Friday night, it knocked out power briefly at Forest Lake High School, interrupting the school’s spring music program.

Once the lights went out, however, the smartphone-equipped teens turned on their flashlights and continued to sing.

Jody Zurek is the mother of one of the Forest Lake High School choir members and she captured the moment on video as the students refused to let the weather ruin their spring concert.

Xcel Energy did report outages in the area Friday night.

The power was quickly restored to the building before the end of the concert.