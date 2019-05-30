< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine to assist in lake searches e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409914634" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine to assist in lake searches addthis:title="Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine to assist in lake searches"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409914634.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409914634");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Water Patrol submarine"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0706HQ.MXF_12.46.18.14_1559253950056_7332180_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hennepin County Sheriff"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409914634-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/water-patrol-unveils-sonar-scanner-submarine-to-assist-in-lake-searches" data-title="Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/water-patrol-unveils-sonar-scanner-submarine-to-assist-in-lake-searches" addthis:title="Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> By Tim Blotz, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 04:50PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:11PM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-409914634" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - As Minnesotans prepare for boating and swimming season, the Hennepin County Water Patrol is testing out a new sonar scanner and a remote-controlled submarine.</p><p>On a lake like Lake Minnetonka, finding small objects underwater is a big problem, which is why deputies are using the new side-scanning sonar device to see what their eyes cannot.</p><p>It swims just 15 feet off the lake’s bottom, sending reflective images back to a set of computers on the boat.</p><p>Deputy Troy Kostohryz says it’s like a fish locator on steroids.</p><p>“It gives a clearer picture and it gives us a better ping off the bottom and that gives us a clearer picture of what we are looking for,” he said.</p><p>At their best, search and rescue missions are always challenging. Especially when the lake is large, the water is turbid and there is lots of weeds at the bottom. That’s why this new technology gives those crews an extra set of eyes in the water.</p><p>One of those new sets of eyes comes in the form of the submarine.</p><p>“We’ll use that sonar to swim up to the object,” Kostohryz said. “Once we get the object in view, we’ll use the camera and either hook onto it with the hand up front.”</p><p>Deputies maneuvered the sub into a boat wreck near Big Island to show how it can find and recover objects from the lake bottom.</p><p>“We’ve found airplanes, boats,” Kostohryz added. “We’ve found boats so that people can retrieve them from a fire. More News Stories

Expanded no wake zone to go into effect on Lake Minnetonka
Posted May 30 2019 06:18PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:29PM CDT
An expanded no wake zone will be going into effect on Lake Minnetonka starting Friday, according to Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Chair Gregg Thomas.
Thomas says the conservation district will issue a high water level declaration, which means there will be an expanded no wake zone. The lake will still be open to boats, but boaters will need to reduce their speeds.
No wake will be allowed 600 feet from shore, which could create no wake zones for the entirety of some of the smaller bays on the lake.

Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case
By Tom Lyden, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 05:59PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:08PM CDT
Ramsey County has reached a settlement agreement with a man who was punched, kicked, and nearly suffocated inside the Ramsey County Jail, all while sitting handcuffed in a restraint chair.
Sources confirm Ramsey County will pay the victim,Terrell Wilson, $525,000. The Ramsey County Board's Executive Committee still needs to approve the settlement next week.
The incident happened in April 2016, but was not made public until a FOX 9 Investigators story in February.

Minnesota Red Cross volunteers assisting after tornado damage across plains
By Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9
Posted May 30 2019 05:11PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:29PM CDT
More than a week of severe weather, including deadly tornadoes and flooding, has battered parts of the central and southern plains in the United States.
The Minnesota Red Cross is now sending volunteers to help with relief efforts.
"We've been sending people out in the last week," said Jason Bengston of the Red Cross. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Expanded no wake zone to go into effect on Lake Minnetonka</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An expanded no wake zone will be going into effect on Lake Minnetonka starting Friday, according to Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Chair Gregg Thomas.</p><p>Thomas says the conservation district will issue a high water level declaration, which means there will be an expanded no wake zone. The lake will still be open to boats, but boaters will need to reduce their speeds.</p><p>No wake will be allowed 600 feet from shore, which could create no wake zones for the entirety of some of the smaller bays on the lake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/half-million-dollar-settlement-reached-in-ramsey-co-jail-beating-case" title="Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A settlement was reached in a Ramsey County Jail beating case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ramsey County has reached a settlement agreement with a man who was punched, kicked, and nearly suffocated inside the Ramsey County Jail, all while sitting handcuffed in a restraint chair. </p><p>Sources confirm Ramsey County will pay the victim,Terrell Wilson, $525,000. The Ramsey County Board’s Executive Committee still needs to approve the settlement next week.</p><p>The incident happened in April 2016, but was not made public until a FOX 9 Investigators story in February. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesota-red-cross-volunteers-assisting-after-tornado-damage-across-plains" title="Minnesota Red Cross volunteers assisting after tornado damage across plains" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota Red Cross volunteers assisting after tornado damage across plains</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than a week of severe weather, including deadly tornadoes and flooding, has battered parts of the central and southern plains in the United States.</p><p>The Minnesota Red Cross is now sending volunteers to help with relief efforts.</p><p>“We’ve been sending people out in the last week,” said Jason Bengston of the Red Cross.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/half-million-dollar-settlement-reached-in-ramsey-co-jail-beating-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/5-P-JAIL%20BEATING%20SETTLEMENT_KMSPca17_146.mxf_00.00.02.27_1559257307764.png_7332754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ramsey County Jail beating"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-red-cross-volunteers-assisting-after-tornado-damage-across-plains" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/6P%20-%20HELPING%20AFTER%20TORNADOS_00.00.31.26_1559255341036.png_7332449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota Red Cross volunteers assisting after tornado damage across plains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/troopers-test-new-red-light-camera-system-in-st-cloud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers test new red light camera system in St. Cloud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/water-patrol-unveils-sonar-scanner-submarine-to-assist-in-lake-searches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/0714X6.MXF_13.16.36.19_1559253950056_7332181_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Water Patrol unveils sonar scanner, submarine to assist in lake searches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-fall-to-ucla-7-2-at-college-world-series" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Gophers_fall_to_UCLA_7_2_at_College_Worl_0_7332456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Gophers_fall_to_UCLA_7_2_at_College_Worl_0_7332456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Gophers_fall_to_UCLA_7_2_at_College_Worl_0_7332456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Gophers_fall_to_UCLA_7_2_at_College_Worl_0_7332456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Gophers_fall_to_UCLA_7_2_at_College_Worl_0_7332456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers fall to UCLA 7-2 at College World Series</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 