WATCH: Philadelphia police officers save wheelchair-bound man from fire

- Two Philadelphia police officers were caught on camera saving a wheelchair-bound man from a house fire in North Philadelphia.

Police say March of last year, Officers Donahue and Harper responded to a call of people trapped inside a home on N. 17th Street. When they arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the 2nd floor.

Both officers were familiar with the location and aware that location belonging to Philadelphia Housing Authority is occupied by wheelchair-bound occupants. Disregarding their own safety, both officers entered the property and began to search when they heard a man from the 2nd floor rear stairway. The officers were able to locate the man and carry him out to a secured and safe area.

The man was transported to Hahnemann Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Both officers also suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to Hahnemann Hospital by 22nd District officers. Police say it was later determined the man who was the one rescued started fire and was later charged with arson.