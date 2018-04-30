WATCH: Dolphin knocks man off paddle board

- A stand-up paddle boarder had an incredible encounter with a dolphin in Western Australia.

The 56-year-old paddle boarder, Andrew Hill, told Seven News Perth he was out in the surf with his son when eight or nine dolphins caught a wave and surfed right at him.

"Generally they just take off to one side left or right,” he told Seven News Perth.

But not this time.

A dolphin was captured on video by Lucas Englert leaping out of the water straight toward Hill, checking him and knocking him off his paddle board.

Video of the paddle boarder going down went viral and has been shared all over the world.

Hill said he believed the dolphins were herding fish at the time. “Surfers like seeing dolphins, but obviously I'd prefer them to stay a little bit further away than they did yesterday," Hill told Seven News.