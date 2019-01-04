Warm weather delays opening of Excelsior ice castle

- The record-breaking warm weather may be a nice reprieve for Minnesotans after a frigid New Year's Day, but the temperatures are creating challenges for the construction of the Excelsior ice castle.

Organizers say they had originally planned to open in late December or early January, but the warmer weather pushed back their plans. They're hoping to open next weekend on Jan. 11, but are waiting to see how the weather responds.

The predicted high on Saturday is in the 40s, but temperatures are expected to be cooler in the following days.

Ice castle organizers say they are hoping to announce an official opening date and begin selling tickets next week. For more information, click here.