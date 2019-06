- The bison that was wandering in Olmsted County, Minnesota, was found Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly before 6 p.m., deputies responded to the 5800 block of 31st Avenue SW of Rochester Township after a citizen spotted the bison. The bison had been on the loose since Sunday.

Deputies contacted the owner who then joined them on scene. Officials said the owner of the bison "made the choice to put down the animal due to safety concerns the wandering bison could and did present."

The sheriff's office thanked the public for assisting in the search.