Walmart lists 'Impeach 45' shirts & baby onesies, boycott threatened

- Walmart has found itself on the receiving end of a torrent of outrage after it was discovered Monday that the superstore was selling anti-Trump “Impeach 45” apparel on its website.

The #BoycottWalmart popped up on Twitter as users expressed distaste for the world's largest retailer seemingly promoting the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United states.

A search of Walmart's website for the term Impeach 45 yields 13 results including a baby one-piece that reads 'Impeach 45' and an 'Impeach Trump' coffee mug. There's also mens and juniors shirts that read '45 You're Fired', using Trump's facing line from his former show 'The Apprentice'.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, was one of the first to discover Walmart was selling the clothing item, according to the International Business Times. He asked the company about the baby clothes in a tweet: “What kind of message are you trying to send?”

Walmart has not commented on the merchandise.

A search for “Make America Great Again” apparel yielded more than a million results including plenty of hats, T-shirts and coffee mugs as well.

It’s not the first time Walmart has caused a stir.

The store came under fire in November after a shirt design that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED” was listed on its website through an outside company.

Teespring had their shirts pulled off the Walmart website days later.

Information from FOX News was used in thsi report