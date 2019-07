- A family in Waconia, Minnesota is displaced and missing their dog after a house fire that is believed to have started after some rags spontaneously combusted in the garage.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in the attached garage of a home on the 400 block of Main Street.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner had painted early in the day and used rags and turpentine to clean up. Deputies believe the turpentine-soaked rags spontaneously combusted, causing the fire in the garage.

The homeowners made it out of the house, but one of them ran back inside to try to save the family’s dog. A neighbor went into the house and eventually pulled the homeowner out.

There were some minor injuries, but no one was brought to the hospital.

The home was determined to be a total loss. As of Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said the dog has not been located.