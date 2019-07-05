< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article> <section id="story416448880" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416448880" data-article-version="1.0">Waconia house a total loss after rags spontaneously combust, causing fire</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 11:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> addthis:title="Waconia house a total loss after rags spontaneously combust, causing fire"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416448880.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416448880");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416448880-416446917"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416448880-416446917" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/waconia%20house%20fire1_1562343907159.jpg_7478713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 11:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416448880" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A family in Waconia, Minnesota is displaced and missing their dog after a house fire that is believed to have started after some rags spontaneously combusted in the garage. </p> <p>The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in the attached garage of a home on the 400 block of Main Street. </p> <p>According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner had painted early in the day and used rags and turpentine to clean up. Deputies believe the turpentine-soaked rags spontaneously combusted, causing the fire in the garage. </p> <p>The homeowners made it out of the house, but one of them ran back inside to try to save the family’s dog. A neighbor went into the house and eventually pulled the homeowner out. </p> <p>There were some minor injuries, but no one was brought to the hospital. </p> <p>The home was determined to be a total loss. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vehicle hits woman on power scooter in crosswalk in Oakdale, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 60-year-old woman riding on a power scooter went to the hospital after she was hit in a crosswalk by a vehicle in Oakdale, Minnesota according to the Oakdale Police Department.</p><p>The crash happened at 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Hadley Avenue N and 10th Street N. The woman in the scooter was heading southbound on Hadley and was in the crosswalk. </p><p>A 40-year-old woman in a Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Hadley Avenue N, attempted to turn west onto 10th Street N, but then hit the 60-year-old on the scooter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/k9s-for-warriors-talks-helping-military-at-3m-open" title="K9s for Warriors talks helping military at 3M Open" data-articleId="416479713" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Polaris_donates_dog_to_K9s_for_Warriors__0_7478973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Polaris_donates_dog_to_K9s_for_Warriors__0_7478973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Polaris_donates_dog_to_K9s_for_Warriors__0_7478973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Polaris_donates_dog_to_K9s_for_Warriors__0_7478973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/Polaris_donates_dog_to_K9s_for_Warriors__0_7478973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mankato native Derek Dosedel talked Friday about his service dog, Nelson, at the Polaris Military Outpost on the 17th hole at the 3M Open on Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>K9s for Warriors talks helping military at 3M Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Army veteran and Mankato native Derek Dosedel wasn't in a good place after being medically retired in 2015 following 14 years of military duties.</p><p>He had done five tours in the war between Iraq and Afghanistan, and is one of many service members who come home struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For many, serving the country and putting their lives on the line for our freedom is too much to overcome mentally.</p><p>An estimated 22 veterans per day commit suicide, and it's the mission of K9s for Warriors to prevent that. The organization donates service dogs to military veterans having a tough time. Dosedel said it himself on Friday at the Polaris Military Outpost tent just off the No. 17 tee at the 3M Open: "I don't know if I'd still be here today if it wasn't for him. There's not a day that goes by where he doesn't make me smile or laugh."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hwy-93-re-opens-after-flooding-along-rush-river-near-henderson-minn" title="Hwy 93 re-opens after flooding along Rush River near Henderson, Minn." data-articleId="416476543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/09/6-P-HENDERSON%20MUD%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.00.23_1554850527720.png_7084012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/09/6-P-HENDERSON%20MUD%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.00.23_1554850527720.png_7084012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/09/6-P-HENDERSON%20MUD%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.00.23_1554850527720.png_7084012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/09/6-P-HENDERSON%20MUD%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.00.23_1554850527720.png_7084012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/09/6-P-HENDERSON%20MUD%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.00.23_1554850527720.png_7084012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A road closed sign sits along a closed thoroughfare into Henderson, Minnesota in April of 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hwy 93 re-opens after flooding along Rush River near Henderson, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After storms earlier this week flooded out the roadway, Highway 93 is finally back open.</p><p>The roadway was closed Monday between Highway 169 to Henderson due to flooding along the Rush River after storms pushed through over the weekend.</p><p>The roadway was re-opened on Friday, however, the state is still asking drivers to take caution. 